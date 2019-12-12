Quantcast
Home / Top News / Featured / Man who threatened three judges arrested after armed standoff

Man who threatened three judges arrested after armed standoff

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 12, 2019

A man is in custody after threatening three judges who were involved in his divorce and child custody dispute, the St. Louis County Circuit Court said in a press release. Jeffrey D. Reuter, 51, formerly a dentist in Kirkwood, was arrested Dec. 11 in Bonne Terre after a three-hour armed standoff with police attempting to serve ...

