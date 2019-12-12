Quantcast
UAW workers ratify new contract with Fiat Chrysler

By: Associated Press December 12, 2019

Unionized workers at Fiat Chrysler have voted overwhelmingly to approve a new four-year contract with the company. The ratification means the United Auto Workers union has settled with all three Detroit automakers. General Motors workers ratified an agreement in October after a 40-day strike, while Ford Workers settled in November. About 71 percent of Fiat Chrysler workers ...

