Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Administrative opinion / Administrative: Licensed Peace Officer-Revocation of License

Administrative: Licensed Peace Officer-Revocation of License

By: Staff Report December 17, 2019

Plaintiff, a former peace officer, appealed the decision finding cause for discipline and revoking his license. Plaintiff engaged his wife in a physical altercation when he suspected her of adultery. Plaintiff’s license was revoked when the administrative hearing commission found he committed both a peace disturbance and third-degree domestic assault. Where the hearing commission was required ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo