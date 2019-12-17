Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Criminal Law opinion / Criminal Law: Attempted Enticement of a Child-Jury Instructions

Criminal Law: Attempted Enticement of a Child-Jury Instructions

By: Staff Report December 17, 2019

Defendant appealed from his conviction for attempted enticement of a child, after he attempted to persuade a 14-year-old to engage in sexual conduct. At trial, defendant unsuccessfully sought to elicit testimony from the victim’s sister about the victim’s tendency to exaggerate. The trial court also rejected defendant’s proffered instructions that would have required the jury ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo