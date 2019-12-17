Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Environmental Law: National Environmental Policy Act-Highway Project-Injunctive Relief

Environmental Law: National Environmental Policy Act-Highway Project-Injunctive Relief

By: Staff Report December 17, 2019

Where plaintiffs sued government defendants alleging violations of the National Environmental Policy Act, the denial of injunctive relief is affirmed because the plaintiff was unlikely to succeed on the merits, and the agency’s determination that the highway project at issue qualified for an exclusion from the act’s requirements was not an abuse of discretion. Judgment is ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo