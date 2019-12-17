Immigration: Removal Proceedings-Motion to Terminate-Jurisdiction

Quantcast
By: Staff Report December 17, 2019

Petitioner petitioned for review of the order dismissing his interlocutory appeal from the decision of an immigration judge denying his motion to terminate removal proceedings. Where the Board of Immigration Appeals lacked jurisdiction, it correctly dismissed petitioner’s appeal from the denial of his motion to terminate. Petition is dismissed. Ojeda-Hernandez v. Barr (MLW No. 74283/Case No. 18-3331 – ...

