Appeals court approves controversial Grain Belt power line

Appeals court approves controversial Grain Belt power line

By: Associated Press December 18, 2019

A Missouri appeals court gave approval to the state's portion of a controversial wind power transmission line that would provide energy from the Midwest to a power grid for eastern states. The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled against landowners and the Missouri Farm Bureau, who claimed the Public Service Commission erred in March when ...

