Joy L. Holley, BCLP Cubed

When it comes to big cases, sometimes a client’s logistical needs can threaten to exceed the firm’s legal capacity.

Thanks to Joy L. Holley, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner will never be one of those firms.

“We started in 2010 doing traditional document review, data analysis for clients who were involved in complex litigation or responding to government investigations,” said Holley, the regional practice support director-Americas for BCLP.

“Over time, what’s occurred is that the group has evolved as the market and the industry evolved to provide new services and flexible staffing for a wider range of client needs, including in the corporate sector,” said Holley, who also is director of eDiscovery Services at the firm and co-founder of its Accelerated Review Team.

ART was established in 2010 at what was then known as Bryan Cave to transform the firm’s approach to large discovery projects — which often represented significant costs for clients — by employing better processes and the latest technology. But Holley wasn’t satisfied to stop there.

“Having created a reputation for eDiscovery, Joy recognized that this was not the only area of law that could be delivered more efficiently by embracing best practices in process and innovative uses of technology,” her nominator wrote. “She looked to expand the range of service offered by ART to commercial contracts, due diligence and other areas, creating a range of award-winning approaches that led the legal industry.”

The merger of her firm with Berwin Leighton Paisner in early 2018 created more opportunities and resulted in BCLP Cubed, which extends some of Holley’s ideas even further by bringing together volume legal delivery and technology solutions across the firm’s now-global footprint.

“For example, the backbone of some of the analytics software that might be used to help a company find clauses in a large portfolio of contracts predictably has many similarities with the type of software we use to find relevant documents to respond to a government inquiry,” she said.

Finding that kind of synergy is something at which Holley excels. While it is true that outside vendors could handle some of this work, she believes Cubed offers a better solution for clients.

“As complexities appear, we’re perfectly positioned to seamlessly provide them with higher levels of support to escalate issues as appropriate to manage their business and legal problems as they evolve,” she said.

Her nominator notes that Holley, who has spent more than two decades with her firm after a brief stint at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, has helped to establish the Gateway City at the heart of an innovative field.

“Joy’s focus is now on building the new breed of attorneys that can drive BCLP Cubed going forward, continuing her work with law schools in St. Louis and Missouri,” her nominator adds. “With ART now at the center of an exciting new global business, her goal is to provide opportunities for young lawyers to gain the process optimization, technology and data analytics skills they will need to be successful in the future.”

Holley also does pro bono work for Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, Legal Advocates for Abused Women and the Association for Retarded Citizens. She also has led BCLP’s efforts to provide guardians ad litem for minors in St. Louis Probate Court. In 2010, she was honored for her pro bono efforts by the American Bar Association.

As for the West Plains, N.Y. native, she knows she’s helping clients to solve problems.

“We have skill sets and technology expertise that translates very well to this broader, evolving, emerging need that companies have,” Holley said.

