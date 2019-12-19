Quantcast
Governor: Kansas may have to help pay Spirit workers

By: Associated Press December 19, 2019

Kansas may have to help pay workers at a company that makes fuselages for the grounded Boeing 737 Max if the planes don't return to the sky soon, Gov. Laura Kelly said. Kelly said she talked with Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile one day after Boeing announced that it was temporarily halting production of the ...

