Criminal Law: Child Pornography-Prior Conviction Sentencing Enhancement-Correction of State Judgment

Criminal Law: Child Pornography-Prior Conviction Sentencing Enhancement-Correction of State Judgment

By: Staff Report December 20, 2019

Defendant pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography. On appeal, defendant challenged the district court’s designation of defendant’s 2011 Iowa conviction as a “prior conviction” and application of the §2252(b)(2) sentencing enhancement Where defendant’s corrected Iowa judgment merely vacated a sentence that was void under state law, defendant still had a valid prior conviction for purposes of ...

