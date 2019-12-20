Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Firearm Offense-Challenge to Sentence-Sentencing Court’s Abuse of Discretion

Criminal Law: Firearm Offense-Challenge to Sentence-Sentencing Court’s Abuse of Discretion

By: Staff Report December 20, 2019

Defendant appealed from his sentence imposed after he pleaded guilty to a firearms offense, arguing that the district court abused its discretion in sentencing him. Where the district court considered all of the statutory sentencing factors, committed no clear error of judgment and imposed a within-guidelines sentence, defendant’s sentence was not an abuse of discretion. Judgment is ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo