Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Seizure-Urine Sample-Probable Cause

Criminal Law: Seizure-Urine Sample-Probable Cause

By: Staff Report December 20, 2019

Where a defendant challenged the denial of his motion to suppress evidence of a urine sample that police took from him eight days after his alleged illegal possession of a firearm, arguing that the search warrant authorizing the seizure was not supported by probable cause, the judgment is affirmed because probable cause continued to exist ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo