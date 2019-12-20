Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Appeal Waiver

By: Staff Report December 20, 2019

Where a defendant challenged his sentence following a guilty plea to criminal damage to property, the appeal waiver was valid and enforceable and applicable to the circumstances in this appeal, so the appeal is dismissed. Appeal is dismissed. U.S. v. Davis (MLW No. 74298/Case No. 19-2422 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) ...

