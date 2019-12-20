Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Co-Defendant Disparity

By: Staff Report December 20, 2019

Where a defendant who pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition challenged his sentence as substantively unreasonable, the sentencing disparity with a co-defendant was warranted due to their different guidelines ranges, and the defendant’s extensive criminal history supported the length of the sentence, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Smith ...

