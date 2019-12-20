Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Dangerous-Weapon Enhancement-Concealed in Vehicle

By: Staff Report December 20, 2019

Where a defendant challenged a four-level enhancement for possession of a firearm in connection with another felony offense, the police found a loaded gun on the driver’s side floor of a vehicle that the defendant was driving when he was stopped for speeding in prohibition of Iowa law, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed U.S. ...

