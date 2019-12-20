Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Family of 2 Wisconsin brothers killed in Missouri sues

Family of 2 Wisconsin brothers killed in Missouri sues

By: Associated Press December 20, 2019

The family of two Wisconsin men who disappeared during a trip to Missouri for their livestock business have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed last month in northwest Missouri's Caldwell County against Garland Nelson, who is jailed without bond on two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the deaths of 24-year-old ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo