Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Us vs. them: Trump aiming to use impeachment to rev up base

Us vs. them: Trump aiming to use impeachment to rev up base

By: Associated Press December 23, 2019

Using stark "us vs. them" language, President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign have begun framing his impeachment not as a judgment on his conduct but as a referendum on how Democrats regard him and his supporters. Mere days from the start of an election year, the White House and its allies are painting Trump's impeachment ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo