Curt Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago

Curt Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago

By: Associated Press December 24, 2019

Curt Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago this week with a 128-word letter to baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn, two paragraphs that pretty much ended the career of a World Series champion regarded as among the sport's stars but united a union behind his cause. St. Louis had traded the All-Star center fielder to ...

