KCMBA honors 7 at annual meeting

By: Staff Report December 24, 2019

The Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association honored seven attorneys at its annual meeting Dec. 13. James W. Tippin of James W. Tippin & Associates received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Joseph A. Cambiano, of Rubins Kase Hager & Cambiano, and F. Coulter deVries of deVries & Associates, received the President’s Awards. U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil of the ...
