Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Missouri garden works to save popular Christmas tree

Missouri garden works to save popular Christmas tree

By: Associated Press December 24, 2019

It's one of America's most popular Christmas trees, grown by the millions at tree farms around the country and known for its scent, its long-lasting needles and branches that can support the heaviest ornaments. But in its only natural range, in the southern Appalachian Mountains, the Fraser fir is endangered, having been decimated in some areas ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo