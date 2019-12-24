Quantcast
Polsinelli attorneys named to National Bar Association leadership

By: Staff Report December 24, 2019

Three Polsinelli attorneys, including two based in Kansas City, have assumed leadership roles with the National Bar Association. Melvin Sims, an associate in the intellectual property department, has been re-elected to the NBA’s Board of Governors, where he will serve as Region VIII director for the second consecutive year. Anthony Springfield, a shareholder in the firm’s ...
