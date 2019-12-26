Quantcast
Criminal Law: Batson Challenge-Text Messages-Expectation of Privacy

Criminal Law: Batson Challenge-Text Messages-Expectation of Privacy

By: Staff Report December 26, 2019

1)Where a defendant, who was convicted of charges including voluntary manslaughter, challenged the denial of his Batson challenge, the state gave appropriate, race-neutral reasons for striking an African American venireperson, and in a reverse-Batson issue, the trial court’s denial of the defendant’s peremptory challenge was harmless error. 2)Where a defendant argued that the trial court committed ...

