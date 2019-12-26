Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Tampering With Evidence-Sufficiency of Evidence

Criminal Law: Tampering With Evidence-Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Staff Report December 26, 2019

Where defendant challenged his convictions including one for felony tampering with physical evidence, the defendant voluntarily admitted to the crime during his testimony and closing argument, so he was bound by the judicial admissions, and the state’s improper “acquittal first” arguments did not have a determinative effect on the verdict or result in manifest injustice ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo