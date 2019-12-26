Quantcast
Domestic Relations: Grandparent Visitation-Adoption

By: Staff Report December 26, 2019

Where appellant sought grandparent visitation of her daughter’s children but the daughter had been legally adopted by her stepmother, the appellant was not the grandmother of the children under the statutory definition, so the trial court did not err in granting summary judgment in favor of the respondents). Judgment is affirmed. Ross v. Scott (MLW No. 74253/Case ...

