Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Gori Law Firm adds three associates in Edwardsville

Gori Law Firm adds three associates in Edwardsville

By: Staff Report December 27, 2019

Monika Heater, Shaun Martin and Zachry Sandifer have joined The Gori Law Firm, which concentrates on asbestos-related injuries as well as catastrophic injury, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury. All three will be associates in the firm’s office in Edwardsville, Illinois. Heater, who will focus on mass torts, earned her law degree from Saint ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo