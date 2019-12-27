Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Missouri Supreme Court makes huge shift in approach to special laws

Missouri Supreme Court makes huge shift in approach to special laws

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 27, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court on Dec. 24 upended decades’ worth of precedent on what constitutes a special law. In a pair of rulings, the court announced that it was abandoning a line of cases that had held that a law must have a “substantial justification” if it affects only a subset of places or people. That ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo