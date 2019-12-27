Quantcast
Wolf stepping down from Jackson County judgeship

By: Jessica Shumaker December 27, 2019

After slightly more than two years on the bench, Jackson County Circuit Judge George E. Wolf III has announced his plans to retire in March. Wolf sent a letter to Gov. Mike Parson on Dec. 16 announcing his plans to retire from the bench on March 16, according to court spokeswoman Valerie Hartman. Hartman said Wolf plans ...

