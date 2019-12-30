Quantcast
Attorney disbarments increase, reinstatements decrease in 2019

By: Jessica Shumaker December 30, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court issued fewer disciplinary orders in 2019 compared to the previous year, but the total rate of attorneys who were disbarred, suspended or placed on probation remained roughly the same. In 2019, the court disbarred five more attorneys than it did in 2018 — 21 were disbarred in 2019, while 16 were disbarred ...

