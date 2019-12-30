Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Moving out: Supreme Court ruling that altered venue rules is one of Missouri’s biggest legal stories in 2019

Moving out: Supreme Court ruling that altered venue rules is one of Missouri’s biggest legal stories in 2019

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 30, 2019

In February, the Missouri Supreme Court issued State ex rel. Johnson & Johnson v. Burlison, a humdrum caption for what would seem to be a dry-as-dust topic: the proper venue for a lawsuit. But the result of the ruling has been serious procedural issues for a series of high-dollar mass tort lawsuits pending in St. Louis ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo