Panel picked for St. Louis County judgeship

Panel picked for St. Louis County judgeship

By: Staff Report December 30, 2019

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission has selected three associate circuit judges as candidates to be elevated to the St. Louis County circuit bench. Following public interviews with 26 applicants, the commission picked Jason D. Dodson, Joseph L. Green and Nicole S. Zellweger to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael T. Jamison. The five-member ...

