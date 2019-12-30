Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Workers’ Compensation: SIF Liability-PTD-Kidney Loss

Workers’ Compensation: SIF Liability-PTD-Kidney Loss

By: Staff Report December 30, 2019

Where a claimant challenged findings that he was not permanently and totally disabled and that the Second Injury Fund was thus not liable, synergy is not required for a finding of permanent total disability, so the claimant’s point on appeal that he proved synergy was without merit, and the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission properly ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo