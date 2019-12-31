Quantcast
Burlison, Reno among speakers at Judicial Appreciation Luncheon

Burlison, Reno among speakers at Judicial Appreciation Luncheon

By: Staff Report December 31, 2019

Presiding Judges Rex M. Burlison of St. Louis Circuit Court and Gloria Clark Reno of St. Louis County Circuit Court were among the speakers Dec. 13 during the St. Louis County Bar Association’s Judicial Appreciation Luncheon and State of the Bench and Bar CLE. More than 185 attorneys and judges attended the annual luncheon at the ...

