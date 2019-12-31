Quantcast
Home / Local / Illinois time change plan cause confusion at Missouri border

Illinois time change plan cause confusion at Missouri border

By: Associated Press December 31, 2019

A proposal in Illinois to make daylight saving time permanent has some residents and business owners worried about the confusion it could cause at the Missouri border. St. Louis sits along the Mississippi River, which separates Illinois and Missouri. Tens of thousands of people in the St. Louis area work in one state and live in ...

