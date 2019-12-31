Quantcast
Home / Top News / Featured / Missouri Supreme Court disbars Walton over fee allegations

Missouri Supreme Court disbars Walton over fee allegations

By: Jessica Shumaker December 31, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court has disbarred a St. Louis lawyer who already was suspended in connection with his representation of the now-closed bankruptcy firm Critique Services after he failed to timely respond to a disciplinary filing. On Dec. 24, the court ordered a default disbarment for Elbert A. Walton Jr., who previously represented Critique Services and ...

