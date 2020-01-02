Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Clothing library helps students match gender identity

Clothing library helps students match gender identity

By: Associated Press January 2, 2020

Two St. Louis University students have founded what they call a clothing library that helps students find outfits that match their gender identity. St. Louis Public Radio reported that the student-led Queer Closet allows transgender and gender-nonconforming people to rent or buy affordable clothing that helps them feel more comfortable. "I think one of the biggest and ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo