Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Abandonment by Counsel

By: Staff Report January 3, 2020

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion for post-conviction relief, arguing that because post-conviction counsel’s amended motion was untimely, he was entitled to a hearing on whether he had been abandoned by counsel. Defendant further contended that trial counsel was ineffective for failing to dismiss his charges after defendant was brought to trial in an ...

