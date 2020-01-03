Kansas firm expands into Missouri and medical marijuana

Quantcast
By: Staff Report January 3, 2020

Kansas-based law firm Joseph, Hollander & Craft has opened its first Missouri office in downtown Kansas City. The firm announced that it has hired two attorneys in the new office, located at 926 Cherry St.: Christopher McHugh and Andrew “Drew” Goodwin. The firm also is adding a new medical-marijuana practice. McHugh formerly practiced in the firm’s Topeka ...

