Municipal: License Taxes-Prejudgment Interest

By: Staff Report January 3, 2020

  The parties cross-appealed from the judgment finding plaintiff liable for municipal fees and taxes and awarding defendant cities attorneys’ fees and interests. Where the state legislature had a rational basis for implementing the authorizing statute for the license taxes, imposition of the taxes and fees was not unconstitutional, but the trial court erroneously calculated defendants’ prejudgment ...

