Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / A year comes to a close

A year comes to a close

By: Charles Kramer January 6, 2020

Twenty-three years ago, I had a dream. It was not a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.-type dream. It was quite the opposite. Whereas Dr. King had a dream of what lay ahead and what he sought to accomplish, my dream was concerned with no such vision. At the time, my dreams had a tendency to run ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo