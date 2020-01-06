Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Court reverses costs against ex-Burberry store employee

Court reverses costs against ex-Burberry store employee

By: Jessica Shumaker January 6, 2020

A 2017 amendment to the Missouri Human Rights Act that widened the ability of prevailing parties to seek costs and attorneys’ fees does not apply retrospectively, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District has ruled. On Dec. 24, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled to reverse costs taxed against Mona Brummett, a former employee at the Burberry ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo