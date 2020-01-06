Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Late, unpaid bills prompt $18.3M judgment against bitcoin-mining company

Late, unpaid bills prompt $18.3M judgment against bitcoin-mining company

By: Jessica Shumaker January 6, 2020

A federal judge has entered an $18.3 million judgment against a Canadian company, which leased a North Kansas City warehouse for its bitcoin-mining operation, after the company allegedly paid some of its bills late and failed to pay others altogether. On Dec. 27, U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey granted summary judgment for the plaintiff, 1520 ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo