Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Weinstein’s reckoning: Trial looms 2 years after #MeToo wave

Weinstein’s reckoning: Trial looms 2 years after #MeToo wave

By: Associated Press January 6, 2020

More than two  years after a wave of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein ushered in the #MeToo movement, the disgraced movie mogul faces another reckoning: a criminal trial that could him put him behind bars for the rest of his life. Jury selection was scheduled to start this week in New York City in a ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo