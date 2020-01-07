Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner elects 17 new partners, seven in Missouri offices

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner elects 17 new partners, seven in Missouri offices

By: Staff Report January 7, 2020

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has elected 17 new partners, including seven in its Missouri offices, in its second class of new partners since the merger of firm predecessors Bryan Cave and Berwin Leighton Paisner in early 2018. The partnerships took effect Jan. 1, bringing the firmwide number of partners to 561. Nearly 60 percent of the ...

