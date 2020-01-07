Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / CES Gadget Show: Flying taxis, toilet paper robots and more

CES Gadget Show: Flying taxis, toilet paper robots and more

By: Associated Press January 7, 2020

Flying taxis and a robot that can fetch toilet paper when you're stranded on the loo were among the technologies showcased this week at the annual CES gadget show in Las Vegas. The annual technology conference is the place for big brands and startups alike to unveil their products and services for the coming year, though ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo