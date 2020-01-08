Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Warren’s new bankruptcy plan could spark a clash with Biden

Warren’s new bankruptcy plan could spark a clash with Biden

By: Associated Press January 8, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is promising to remake the nation's consumer bankruptcy system if elected president, returning to her political roots while also potentially picking a fight with a top rival for the Democratic nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden. The Massachusetts senator this week unveiled a plan she said would make the process of declaring bankruptcy ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo