Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Firearm Offense-Suppression of Evidence-Guilty Plea

Criminal Law: Firearm Offense-Suppression of Evidence-Guilty Plea

By: Staff Report January 10, 2020

Defendant appealed from his guilty plea to a firearms offense, arguing that his counsel was ineffective, that his plea was involuntary and that the district court erred in denying his motions to withdraw his plea and to suppress evidence and in imposing sentencing enhancements and special conditions of release. Where defendant’s plea colloquy established that he ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo