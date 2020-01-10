Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Sentencing-Enhancements

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Enhancements

By: Staff Report January 10, 2020

Where a defendant challenged his sentence in a child-pornography case, the district court did not err in applying an enhancement for sadistic content or for use of a computer to communicate with a minor, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Schnekenburger (MLW No. 74378/Case No. 19-1195 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo