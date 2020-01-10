Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Enhancements-Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Staff Report January 10, 2020

Where a defendant challenged his sentence in a felon-in-possession case, the evidence was insufficient to show a connection between ammunition and marijuana for a sentencing enhancement, but any error was harmless because the district court stated that it would sentence the defendant to 48 months with or without the enhancement. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Haskin (MLW ...

