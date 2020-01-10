Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Special Condition-Guilty Plea

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Special Condition-Guilty Plea

By: Staff Report January 10, 2020

Where a defendant argued that his guilty plea was not knowing and voluntary, the record showed that the plea was proper, and the district court had ample reasons to impose the sophisticated-means and unauthorized-use-of-identification enhancements at sentencing, but a special condition that required the defendant to refrain from alcohol and attend substance-abuse treatment and potentially ...

