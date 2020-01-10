Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Traffic Stop-Motion To Suppress

Criminal Law: Traffic Stop-Motion To Suppress

By: Staff Report January 10, 2020

Where a defendant challenged the denial of his motion to suppress evidence in a felon-in-possession case, any mistake of law made by the arresting officer was objectively reasonable, so the traffic stop was lawful, and the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Burnside (MLW No. 74385/Case No. 18-2863 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo